 »   »  Ishqbaaz Teases Fans With Shivaansh's New Poster; Nakuul's Shooting Video Leaked! WATCH HERE

Ishqbaaz will be entering a new phase starting December 17, 2018. The makers are bringing in generation leap as the original show failed to garner good TRP. Post leap, prominent actors such as Surbhi Chandna. Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh will be missing, but Nakuul Mehta continues to entertain his fans in a new avatar. Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing the role of Anika and Shivaay's son Shivaansh Singh Oberoi. A few days back, Nakuul's new look broke the internet and now, the channel has released a new teaser poster to tickle fans' brains!

The poster showcases the backside of Shivaansh. He is seen clad in a peppy outfit representing his rockstar look. The poster reads, "Starring SHIVAANSH SINGH OBEROI. Ishq Ka Naam Hai Pyaar #Dinchakishqbaaz" - (sic)

Star Plus captioned the poster as,"Once you lay eyes on him, you'll be a fan! Ishqbaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek DHINCHAAK Kahani, releasing 17th Dec at 10pm only". Are you exited to watch Nakuul as Shivaansh on Ishqbaaz too?

Behold, if you think this is too much already to handle! Another video of Nakuul's from the sets of Ishqbaaz is making rounds on the internet. He is seen shooting a sequence as the rockstar Shivaansh Singh Oberoi. Nakuul looks extremely different in his new look. Watch the video below!

Recently, the entire cast of Ishqbaaz shot the last episode and the lead actress Surbhi Chandna even got emotional while giving the farewell speech as she teared up. Another actor Kunal Jaisingh Aka Omkaran Oberoi is currently busy with preparations for his forthcoming wedding. He is marrying his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar on December 20, 2018.

MOST READ : Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio's White Wedding In Goa Is No Less Than A Fairy Tale! INSIDE PICS