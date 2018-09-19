English
 Hit Television Show Ishqbaaz To Go Off Air In November? Sources Reveal The Truth!

By
    Ishqbaaz: Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's show to go OFF AIR in November | FilmiBeat

    Ishqbaaz is undoubtedly one of the most-liked shows on the Indian television. The chemistry between the actors - Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna - has impressed the fans since it was first aired. Besides the choice of interesting characters, the makers have made the show likable by bringing in some of the most unexpected twists in the storyline, such as Nancy's murder and Shivaay being convicted for the crime. However, according to latest reports, the makers are planning to pull a plug on this popular show. A source revealed the truth while talking to Pinkvilla and this is what they had to say.

    Last Episode Will Air In November

    One of Pinkvilla's statements read, "Our source informed that a decision is impending on the same but it is most likely that the show will go off air by this year end". Bombay Times has also reported that the last episode of Ishqbaaz will air in November 2018.

    Is It Just A Rumour?

    Well, we can't certainly say if this is the truth, as none of the actors or the producer of Ishqbaaz have commented on this. Even in the recent past, several reports had stated that the show will end soon, but till date Ishqbaaz is running successfully.

    The Major Revelation!

    The show has taken a major twist since the time Nancy's murder was unveiled. Evidences are playing against Shivaay and the police is also on a look out for him as he escapes. Will the show end once Shivaay is proven innocent?

    Ishqbaaz Latest Update

    Until now in the show, Shivaay is seen hiding from the police as he is trying to gather evidences to prove Mohit guilty of Nancy's murder. The Oberoi family is fighting against the law to save Shivaay from imprisonment.

    The Truth

    With regard to Ishqbaaz going off air, only the makers can tell us if the rumours are true. Previously, Nakuul Mehta had commented saying the actors can only do their job and not entertain such rumours. Neither has the producer, Gul Khan, addressed these rumours.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
