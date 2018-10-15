 »   »  Jasleen Matharu NOT HAPPY With Anup Jalota's Re-entry; Anup Wants To Fight Against Jasleen

Bigg Boss 12 created a lot of buzz by eliminating one of its finest contestants Neha Pendse yesterday. Following Neha's exist, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota re-entered the house. Until yesterday, the duo was in the secret room and were aware of all the happenings inside the glass house. In one of the unseen footages of Bigg Boss 12, Jaasleen looks extremely upset at the sight of Anup's re-entry into the house. Though she greets him with a hug and presents to be happy, her facial expressions make it obvious that she wasn't expecting Anup back on the show.

While Anup was away, Jasleen was seen having a good time in other men's presence. She even performed a sensual dance wih Shvashish Mishra when Bollywood actress Kajol had been to the house. This behavior of Jasleen's doesn't seem to have gone well with Anup who watched her carefully while inside the secret room with Sreesanth.

In the footage, Anup is seen telling the in mates that he is unhappy with the way Jasleen behaved in his absence and takes an oath to play alone henceforth. It was also shocking when Anup said he will be fighting against his own partner Jasleen for the game.

Thier controversial relationship has been subjected to criticism from the very start. Recently, Neha Pendse spoke in an interview following her elimination and said that she wouldn't want to comment on the authenticity of Jasleen and Anup's relationship, though she feels it isn't fake.

Do you think Anup will split up from Jasleen and play solo? Does their relationship come to an end with this? Let us know in the comments below what you feel about this vichitr jodi!