 »   »  Jennifer Winget Admits To Having A Fetish; Says She’s Crazy About It!

Related Articles
- Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Looks Cute In Casual Photoshoot
- Gold Awards 2018: Winners' List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Gets Kidnapped; Shoots Rajveer To Save Aditya!
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Here’s How Zoya & Aditya Escape From Rajveer
- Jennifer Winget Birthday: Kushal Tandon, Sehban Azim & Others Shower ‘Bepannaah’ & ‘Beyhadh’ Love!
- Bepannaah: Post Aditya & Zoya’s Marriage, Mahi Turns Psycho Lover, Is The Show Going Beyhadh Way?
- Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Is Having Her Own Cannes Moment & How!
- Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami & Other TV Stars Share Cute Pictures & Wish Their Moms On Mother’s Day
- Bepannaah New Promo: Zoya & Aditya To Get Married, Did They Kill Yash & Pooja?
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya & Aditya To Come Closer; Apurva Agnihotri’s Entry To Bring Twist On The Show
- Bepannaah Spoiler: Zoya Slashes Her Wrist; Did Zoya Get To Know Yash Was Cheating Her?
- Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel & Others Bag Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 (PICS)
Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget admitted to having a fetish in an interview to IANS. She says she's crazy about it and her room is full of them! Wondering what that is? It isn't bags or dresses, but shoes. Yes, you heard it right. Jennifer Winget is crazy about shoes and she can't have enough of them. The actress says irrespective of where she is or what she's doing, her eyes always look for shoes to buy. She's seen flaunting her huge collection of shoes on Instagram and the fans can't stop drooling over them!
Shoes Turn Her Crazy
Expressing her tremendous love for footwear, the actress said, "I have a room full of shoes, heels and sneakers and everything. I am just crazy about shoes. I just love shoes,"
Jennifer Talks About The Fetish
The actress supposedly has a room full of shoes, that consist of varied collections. She said, "I am not crazy about bags or watches. For me, anywhere I go for a holiday or for work the first thing that I go and buy are shoes,". Well, Jennifer isn't lying as all can see the amount of importance given to shoes in her Instagram posts.
About Endorsing Shoes
Jennifer says she doesn't fancy endorsing or owning shoes that can't reach the common people. Talking about keeping it stylish yet real, she said, "I want people to use it and not just look at the product and say ‘Okay, this is nice but they cannot afford it' or they cannot relate to it. So, it is very important to me that whatever I endorse has to be usable by me and the people who watch it (campaign of a brand),"
On Her Recent Shoe Campaign
The actress is always in the news for being a part of various shoots. From stunning a glam magazine to posing for an ethnic wear brand, Jennifer has a lot on her plate. Talking about her recent shoe campaign she said,"For this campaign, they are trying to give you a certain style which normally you would not associate with sneakers so I had a great time shooting for it wearing them."
Beauty Overpowers Shoes
Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities you would come across.Though the actress pays a lot of importance to what goes on her foot, her beauty over powers everything else!
If Radhika Apte Woke Up As Shah Rukh Khan!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.