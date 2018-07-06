 »   »  Juhi Parmar & Sachin Shroff Granted Divorce; 8 Years Of Marriage Ended!

Yet another relationship comes to end. Television actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff were granted divorce through family court in Bandra, Mumbai. After deciding to end their 8-year-long marriage, the couple were battling their differences while living separately for 18 months now. They filed for a divorce on December 20, 2017. Juhi, who appeared as a guest on the chat show Juzzbaat with good friend Aashka Goradia opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Sachin Shroff. Talking about how their relationship started, Juhi said,

"I knew Sachin before our marriage but there was no courtship period as such. He expressed his feelings and we got married immediately after that. I was not fully convinced personally but his love was the biggest driving force. I thought that I will fall in love with him but I still don't know if I can label it as a love marriage."

She further added, "After few years of our marriage, our relationship hit rock bottom. It was difficult for me to accept that it's not working out and I was just struggling to keep it going. Finally, I decided that it was best for both of us to separate and Aashka helped me and stood by my side"

Talking to Bombay Times about her divorce and custody of her daughter with ex-husband Sachin Shroff she said, "We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samaira's custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian. Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart. We could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindset, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable."

Sophie Choudry To Appear On Web Series Soon!