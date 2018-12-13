 »   »  Kanpur Waale Khuranas' Ali Asgar Molested by Drunkards! Put Hands On His Chest & Pinched His B*tt

Ali Was Attacked & Molested!

Looking back in time, Ali shared a horrific experience that he went through during his performance at a wedding in Delhi. He said, "Wherever I go for such shows, I don't let the anchor announce my name, I just enter as Dadi. At this event, by the time I entered, people were already drunk. Unhone uske baad jo hamla kiya hai mere upar - they were putting their hands on my chest, they were pinching my butt, I was molested!"

Jacqueline Mistook Him For A Woman!

Ali said how people often can't tell that he's a man dressed as woman. Even the Bollywood actress Jacqueline mistook him for a woman once. Recollecting the incident he said, "During the shoot, me, Jacqueline, Sugandha (Mishra) and one more female artist, we were dancing, and Jacqueline ka mic nikal gaya. Despite there being two other girls with us, she asked me, ‘Can you please put the mic back for me?' So I said, ‘I am a guy', and the whole audience started laughing,"

Kapil Is NO Rival, Says Ali

Since The Kapil Sharma Show and Kanpur Waale Khuranas are going on air around the same time, people are wondering if there's any rivalry that exits. Addressing this he said, "Frankly, I am not even thinking about the comparisons. We all are professionals and there is no rivalry, woh thoda hype ho jata hai. It is fine, certain things did not work out, but there is no bad vibe."

On His New Character 'Chauthi'

"This one will be different from other female characters that I have played so far. It is our duty to try new things, and we will add new things gradually on the show.," Ali added.