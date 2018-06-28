 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Fiancee Ginni Chatrath En Route To Greece For A Vacation, Fans Worry About His Health

Related Articles
Indian television presenter and comedian Kapil Sharma is set on a vacation to Greece with fiancee Ginni Chatrath, according to a report by DNA. Kapil, who has been in the news a lot lately for multiple reasons such as health issues, rehabilitation, twitter rant and a break from being on air, seems to be using the vacation time to heal. Fans were taken aback when the television star was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in an entirely different avatar. Despite health issue speculations, he managed to face the cameras carrying a smile on the face along with a furry pet in hand.
Tour In The Ancient City
According to the DNA, a source told the daily that the actor-comedian has been following a healthy diet. They also added, "He is accompanied by his fianceé Ginni Chatrath and they will probably be away for a couple of weeks."
Will He Return To Television?
Following several stints in rehab and failed television show Family Time With Kapil, the actor hasn't spoken openly about returning to television. He appeared before the eyes of the public after nearly two months, when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently.
Ginni Stands By Kapil
Similar to their vacation to Greece, the couple had taken a break following the release of the first episode of Family Time With Kapil and traveled to an unknown location. Though there were strong speculations with regard to their break-up last year (2017), the relationship is going strong and Ginni has been his major support.
Is His Health At Stake?
It isn't a news that Kapil's fans have been constantly worried about his mental and physical health. In an interview with The Indian Express, addressing his mental issues Kapil had said, "As I saw the wide expanse of sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me."
Kapil & Ginni Might Get Married Soon
Though the television celebrity or his fiancee Ginni haven't been very vocal about their marriage plans, a source told the magazine Masala!, "We all call her Bhabhi. They are going to be married very soon...Maybe within the next six months. She looks after Kapil and makes sure he's comfortable in his work place. She is the best thing to have happened to him."
