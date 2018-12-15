 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Mark Wedding Reception By Cutting 4-Tiered Cake! INSIDE PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018. The couple have been in the news ever since they announced their wedding. The wedding reception was held yesterday in Amritsar, which is Kapil's hometown. Several celebrities graced Kapil and Ginni's reception party. They were all even seen dancing their hearts off while singer Daler Mehndi performed. The couple marked the day by cutting a four-tiered cake amidst family and friends. Here are a few pictures that you must see!
Happiest Couple!
Kapil and Ginni have been in love for a very long time. Yesterday, at the reception, they looked extremely happy to be in each other's presence. Ginni looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga and Kapil' dashing purple sherwani look was no less!
Friends Wish Them
In the first few pictures that started making rounds on the internet, Kapil and Ginni were seen posing with friend and family for pictures. Kapil was even seen cracking jokes as he interacted with the Paparazzi.
It Was A Star-lit Affair
Several celebrities were spotted at Kapil and Ginni Amritsar reception. Besides Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, singer Babu Maan, Kanth Kaler, Punjabi actor Karmjit Anmol and Bhagwant Maan and Kruushna Abhishek, singer Darel Mehndi was seen performing.
Kapil Made For A Happy Groom
Kapil Sharma was seen having a blast at his wedding. He was grooving along the beats of the drums and was even caught making fun of his ow wedding at the reception as he addressed the media. We wish the newly-wed a happy marred life!
