English
 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Mark Wedding Reception By Cutting 4-Tiered Cake! INSIDE PICS

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Mark Wedding Reception By Cutting 4-Tiered Cake! INSIDE PICS

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018. The couple have been in the news ever since they announced their wedding. The wedding reception was held yesterday in Amritsar, which is Kapil's hometown. Several celebrities graced Kapil and Ginni's reception party. They were all even seen dancing their hearts off while singer Daler Mehndi performed. The couple marked the day by cutting a four-tiered cake amidst family and friends. Here are a few pictures that you must see!

    Happiest Couple!

    Kapil and Ginni have been in love for a very long time. Yesterday, at the reception, they looked extremely happy to be in each other's presence. Ginni looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga and Kapil' dashing purple sherwani look was no less!

    Friends Wish Them

    In the first few pictures that started making rounds on the internet, Kapil and Ginni were seen posing with friend and family for pictures. Kapil was even seen cracking jokes as he interacted with the Paparazzi.

    It Was A Star-lit Affair

    Several celebrities were spotted at Kapil and Ginni Amritsar reception. Besides Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, singer Babu Maan, Kanth Kaler, Punjabi actor Karmjit Anmol and Bhagwant Maan and Kruushna Abhishek, singer Darel Mehndi was seen performing.

    Kapil Made For A Happy Groom

    Kapil Sharma was seen having a blast at his wedding. He was grooving along the beats of the drums and was even caught making fun of his ow wedding at the reception as he addressed the media. We wish the newly-wed a happy marred life!

    View this post on Instagram

    @KapilSharma & @ginnichatrath for their Wedding Reception at Amritsar. 🎊 #KapilGinniAmritsarReception #KapilSharma #GinniChatrath #KapilGinniKiShaadi #KapilWedsGinni #KapilKiShaadi

    A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapilsharmauniverse) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:50pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath #kapilsharma #kapilkishaadi #kapilginnikishaadi . . . . . . . . #kapil#kapilsharmashow#thekapilsharmashow #kapilsharmawedding #comedy#tkss #comedyvideos #mastersaleem #krushna #india#reality#realityshow

    A post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show 2 (@kapilsharmashow2) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:23am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Reception Party 🎊🎇 Kapil Weds Ginny 🎥❤👌 Follow page @instapollywoodstars for more Latest update 🔔 . . . #kapilsharma #instapollywoodstars #kapil #ginny #kapilsharmawedding #kapilsharmareception

    A post shared by INSTA POLLYWOOD STARS (@instapollywoodstars) on Dec 14, 2018 at 7:32pm PST

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue