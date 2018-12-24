 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai Reception First Look Revealed! The Stage Is All Set

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. The wedding was followed by a reception, which was held at Kapil's hometown Amritsar. And tonight, the newly-wed are hosting another lavish reception for friends from the industry in Mumbai. Several celebrities from Television and Bollywood are expected to grace the occasion.
The invite to the reception was recently revealed by the comedian and his wife. The reception is going to take place in Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel. The venue is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. Here's the first look of Kapil and Ginni's reception.
Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath