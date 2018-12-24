 »   »  Kapil & Ginni's Mumbai Reception First Look Revealed; It’s Raining Stars! VIEW PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. The wedding was followed by a reception, which was held at Kapil's hometown Amritsar. And tonight, the newly-wed are hosting another lavish reception for friends from the industry in Mumbai. Several celebrities from Television and Bollywood are expected to grace the occasion.
The invite to the reception was recently revealed by the comedian and his wife. The reception is going to take place in Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel. The venue is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. Here's the first look of Kapil and Ginni's reception.
Kapil & Ginni' First Look!
Kapil and Ginni looked absolutely stunning. While Kapil chose an all black suit, Ginni looked gorgeous in a sky blue gown dress with baby pink stars.
Saina Nehwal
Indian Badminton player Sanina Nehwal looked absolutely gorgeous! Being one of the first guests to attend Kapil and Ginni's reception, she sported a white lehenga and blouse ensemble.
Rahul Mahajan
The Bigg Boss fame and actor Rahul Mahajan was spotted with wife Natalya llina. The newly-wed couple posed casually before the camera.
Krushna Abhishek & Krishma Shah
Comedian Krushna Shah was seen with his family. He and wife Karishma posed happily with their children.
Sumona Chakravarti
Sumona wouldn't miss Kapil's reception for the world. The fellow comedian looked stunning in a green glitter gown.
Archana Puran & Parmeet Sethi
Television actress Archana Puran and husband Parmeet Sethi also came to wish the newly-wed. While Archana was in clad in an all black cold shoulders gown, Parmeet looked smart in grey and black suit.
Kavita Kaushik & Ronit Biswas
Kavita and husband Ronit chose a rather traditional look for the evening. She looked beautiful in a white saree.
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were present at Kapil's wedding too. For tonight, they opted for a western evening look.
Harbhajan Singh
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also came to congratulate Kapil and Ginni on their wedding. He looked graceful in an Indian suit.
Neha Pendse
Bigg Boss fame and television actress Neha Pendse looked absolutely gorgeous at the reception party. She was seen in a baby pink saree with silver sequence.
Keith & Rochelle Rao
Newly-wed couple Keith and Rochelle graced their friend Kapil's wedding together. They looked adorable together.
Siddharth Sagar & Subuhi Joshi
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who has closely worked with Kapil, was spotted at the reception along with his wife Subuhi Joshi. They got married recently after dating for a long time.