English
 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai Reception First Look Revealed! The Stage Is All Set

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai Reception First Look Revealed! The Stage Is All Set

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. The wedding was followed by a reception, which was held at Kapil's hometown Amritsar. And tonight, the newly-wed are hosting another lavish reception for friends from the industry in Mumbai. Several celebrities from Television and Bollywood are expected to grace the occasion.

    Kapil-Ginni Mumbai Reception First Look!

    The invite to the reception was recently revealed by the comedian and his wife. The reception is going to take place in Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel. The venue is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. Here's the first look of Kapil and Ginni's reception.

    Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue