 »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Bharti, Haarsh & Others Seen Grooving At Sangeet! INSIDE PICS

Team Bharti Cheer Kapil-Ginni

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have closely worked for years. Besides professional relationship, the duo are also good friends in real life. Bharti along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa have flown down to Jalandar to cheer their buddy.

Sudesh Lehri Has A Blast

Kapil's close friend and comedian Sudesh Lehri arrived at Jalandar much before other celebrity friends. Last night, he was seen dancing and grooving at Kapil and Ginni's Sangeet. Haarsh took to his Insta story to share a video of Sudesh's dance.

Master Saleem's Sweet Note For Kapil

Singer Master Saleem has also been actively involved in buddy Kapil's pre-wedding celebratuons from the start. He even performed at the Mata Ka Jagran night. Yesterday, he shared a picture with groom-to-be Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and wrote, "Bahut pyar mileya @kapilsharma @realsudeshlehri thanks brothers god bless you both"

Bharti Looks Gorgeous

Bharti Singh chose a red lehenga for the Sangeet night and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she's seen posing with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh.

The Star Club

Rajiv Thakur posed a picture with all the celebrity friends of Kapil's that are attending the wedding in Jalandar. The main ceremony will take place today. A reception will be later held in Amritsar on December 14, 2018.