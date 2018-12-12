 »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Bharti, Haarsh & Others Seen Grooving At Sangeet! INSIDE PICS

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are getting hitched today in Jalandar. The pre-wedding rituals kick started on December 10 , 2018 and yesterday, the couple held the Sangeet ceremony. Several television such as Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, Master Saleem and others were spotted at the function. In the I inside pictures that are making rounds on the internet, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen grooving and having a blast at Kapil and Ginni's Sangeet last night. We caught hold some of the pictures that you ought to see!
Team Bharti Cheer Kapil-Ginni
Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have closely worked for years. Besides professional relationship, the duo are also good friends in real life. Bharti along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa have flown down to Jalandar to cheer their buddy.
Sudesh Lehri Has A Blast
Kapil's close friend and comedian Sudesh Lehri arrived at Jalandar much before other celebrity friends. Last night, he was seen dancing and grooving at Kapil and Ginni's Sangeet. Haarsh took to his Insta story to share a video of Sudesh's dance.
Master Saleem's Sweet Note For Kapil
Singer Master Saleem has also been actively involved in buddy Kapil's pre-wedding celebratuons from the start. He even performed at the Mata Ka Jagran night. Yesterday, he shared a picture with groom-to-be Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and wrote, "Bahut pyar mileya @kapilsharma @realsudeshlehri thanks brothers god bless you both"
Bharti Looks Gorgeous
Bharti Singh chose a red lehenga for the Sangeet night and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she's seen posing with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh.
The Star Club
Rajiv Thakur posed a picture with all the celebrity friends of Kapil's that are attending the wedding in Jalandar. The main ceremony will take place today. A reception will be later held in Amritsar on December 14, 2018.
