Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Bharti, Haarsh & Others Seen Grooving At Sangeet! INSIDE PICS

By
    Kapil Sharma - Ginni Wedding: Bharti Singh attends Kapil - Ginni's sangeet | FilmiBeat

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are getting hitched today in Jalandar. The pre-wedding rituals kick started on December 10 , 2018 and yesterday, the couple held the Sangeet ceremony. Several television such as Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, Master Saleem and others were spotted at the function. In the I inside pictures that are making rounds on the internet, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen grooving and having a blast at Kapil and Ginni's Sangeet last night. We caught hold some of the pictures that you ought to see! In another video that's making rounds on the iternet, Kapil is seeing doing bangra as he looks estatic. 

    Team Bharti Cheer Kapil-Ginni

    Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have closely worked for years. Besides professional relationship, the duo are also good friends in real life. Bharti along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa have flown down to Jalandar to cheer their buddy.

    Sudesh Lehri Has A Blast

    Kapil's close friend and comedian Sudesh Lehri arrived at Jalandar much before other celebrity friends. Last night, he was seen dancing and grooving at Kapil and Ginni's Sangeet. Haarsh took to his Insta story to share a video of Sudesh's dance.

    Master Saleem's Sweet Note For Kapil

    Singer Master Saleem has also been actively involved in buddy Kapil's pre-wedding celebratuons from the start. He even performed at the Mata Ka Jagran night. Yesterday, he shared a picture with groom-to-be Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and wrote, "Bahut pyar mileya @kapilsharma @realsudeshlehri thanks brothers god bless you both"

    Bharti Looks Gorgeous

    Bharti Singh chose a red lehenga for the Sangeet night and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she's seen posing with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh.

    The Star Club

    Rajiv Thakur posed a picture with all the celebrity friends of Kapil's that are attending the wedding in Jalandar. The main ceremony will take place today. A reception will be later held in Amritsar on December 14, 2018.

    Ginni Looks Gorgeous!

    Meanwhile, a picture of Ginni's is making rounds on the internet. we believe this was Ginni's look for the Sangeet ceremony. She looks gorgeous in pink lehenga blouse combo with minimal make up.

    Bhangra ta sajda 💞💞 . #kapilsharmaisback #kapilkishadi #kapilginnikishhadi #kaneetwedding #ginnichatrath #KapilSharma #kapil #wedding #weddingseason #kaneet

