Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Sangeet Ceremony Venue FIRST Picture Out! Beautifully Decorated

    Indian comedian ace Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are getting married today in Jalandar. While the pre-wedding rituals began on December 10, 2018, the chooda and mehendi ceremony was held yesterday. The bride-to-be Ginni looked absolutely gorgeous during the mehendi ceremony. With Kapil and Ginni's D-day only a few hours away, the couple is all set to groove and have a blast at their sangeet ceremony. Only a few moments ago, first picture of their sangeet venue was released.

    Kapil Ginni Sangeet Ceremony FIRST Pic Out!

    The venue is beautifully decorated using a red theme. Humongous light of G and K are used in the decorations along with flowers. Kapil Sharma's friends have already arrived at the spot several guests were seen grace Mata Ga Jagran that took place yesterday. Richa Sharma and Master Saleem performed last night.

    Apparently, Kapil has made some special arrangement for the guests and a tight security has been appointed. Rumors are also making rounds that the Kapil Sharma Show host's wedding will be live streamed tomorrow. Isn't that a great news for his fans?

    Speculations are also making rounds that only a few close friends of Kapil's will be attending the wedding at Amritsar, as the others will be attending the reception in Mumbai. We have also learned that his friends and colleagues from the Punjabi film industry will be attending the Amritsar wedding.

    Yesterday television celebrities, Sumona, Krushna and Sudesh were seen at Mata Ka Jagran. Krushna even shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar. Aaj sab jaag rahe hain as jagran hai. Jai mata di." - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 0:46 [IST]
