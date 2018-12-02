 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Share Latest Wedding Invite PICS; Their Grand Invite REVEALS More Details!

Pre-wedding Rituals!

The Akhand path ceremony will be held today (December 2, 2018) in Jalandar. It is a common practice of continuous recitation in Sikhism. The ritual is considered to be very holy and bring peace an solace to the participants.

The Grand Wedding

The other invite talks about the grand wedding and reception which are both scheduled for the 12th of December 2018. According to the invite, the wedding and reception will take place in The Grand Cabbana.

Mouth Watering Delicacies

Along with the invites, Kapil and Ginni have included some of the most mouth-watering sweets in the kit. From the picture, it seem like they have gifted their guests sweets such as dry fruits barfi, son papdi and masala cashews.

Ginni Says Kapil Is The One

In a recent interview, Ginni said, "Kapil is a gem of a person and very caring. There is no one like him and I can't find anyone better than him. He is a family man. If he loves his mother and sister so much, it's certain that he would love his partner, too."