 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Share Latest Wedding Invite PICS; Their Grand Invite REVEALS More Details!

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath will be getting married in a couple days. After a rough year, seems like Kapil's life has changed for good, as he will be making his television comeback too with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he took his Instagram to share a picture of his wedding invite. And now, pictures of his latest wedding invite are making rounds on the internet. The new set of invites have revealed more details about the rituals and ceremony. Here's what Kapil and Ginni's royal wedding invite consists of.
Pre-wedding Rituals!
The Akhand path ceremony will be held today (December 2, 2018) in Jalandar. It is a common practice of continuous recitation in Sikhism. The ritual is considered to be very holy and bring peace an solace to the participants.
The Grand Wedding
The other invite talks about the grand wedding and reception which are both scheduled for the 12th of December 2018. According to the invite, the wedding and reception will take place in The Grand Cabbana.
Mouth Watering Delicacies
Along with the invites, Kapil and Ginni have included some of the most mouth-watering sweets in the kit. From the picture, it seem like they have gifted their guests sweets such as dry fruits barfi, son papdi and masala cashews.
Ginni Says Kapil Is The One
In a recent interview, Ginni said, "Kapil is a gem of a person and very caring. There is no one like him and I can't find anyone better than him. He is a family man. If he loves his mother and sister so much, it's certain that he would love his partner, too."
