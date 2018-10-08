 »   »  Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath; Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Wedding Date & Venue

As per the latest reports, Kapil and Ginni's wedding ceremony will be held in Amritsar and it is going to be a four-day-long celebration. Apparently, they have decided to tie the knot in December, 2018, which is only a few months away. The source further added that the reception will take place in Mumbai.

When He Declared His Love

In the month of March last year (2017), Kapil had publicly announced his relationship with Ginni, when he posted a selfie with her on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)" - (sic)

Ginni Was By His Side Always

We aren't surprised by the fact that Kapil is planning on getting married to Ginni because she was one of the people who supported him through his rough times. Ginni accompanied him on a coupe of international trips during his phase of depression.

Kapil Confirms His Comeback!

Seems like Kapil's life is falling into place after a huge turmoil. On Saturday (October 6, 2018), the comedian took to his Twitter handle to announce the good news. He wrote, "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par." - (sic)

He Is Excited About His Film

Besides making his comeback on television, Kapil has also been busy promoting his forthcoming production film Son of Manjeet Singh. He was recently in his hometown Amritsar for the promotions.