English
 »   »  Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath; Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath; Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was away from the limelight for quite sometime. However, he recently announced his comeback on television and it isn't the only reason for his fans to celebrate, as we have some good news. According to the latest reports, Kapil Sharma is planning on marrying his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and they have even picked a date. A source close to him told The Quint that he and his long-time girlfriend are planning on getting married in Amritsar. More details inside!

    Wedding Date & Venue

    As per the latest reports, Kapil and Ginni's wedding ceremony will be held in Amritsar and it is going to be a four-day-long celebration. Apparently, they have decided to tie the knot in December, 2018, which is only a few months away. The source further added that the reception will take place in Mumbai.

    When He Declared His Love

    In the month of March last year (2017), Kapil had publicly announced his relationship with Ginni, when he posted a selfie with her on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)" - (sic)

    Ginni Was By His Side Always

    We aren't surprised by the fact that Kapil is planning on getting married to Ginni because she was one of the people who supported him through his rough times. Ginni accompanied him on a coupe of international trips during his phase of depression.

    Kapil Confirms His Comeback!

    Seems like Kapil's life is falling into place after a huge turmoil. On Saturday (October 6, 2018), the comedian took to his Twitter handle to announce the good news. He wrote, "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par." - (sic)

    He Is Excited About His Film

    Besides making his comeback on television, Kapil has also been busy promoting his forthcoming production film Son of Manjeet Singh. He was recently in his hometown Amritsar for the promotions.

    SHOCKING! Bigg Boss Offered Tanushree Dutta Crores To Participate

    Read more about: kapil sharma
    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue