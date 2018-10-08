 »   »  Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath; Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Related Articles
- Kapil Sharma Says His Pictures In Which He Was Seen Unhealthy Were Edited!
-
- Kapil Sharma’s Diwali Gift For Fans! The Comedian Announces His Return With The Kapil Sharma Show!
- Kapil Sharma Blames THIS For His Weight Gain; Do You Notice It In His Latest Picture?
- SURPRISING! Are Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Friends Again?
- Will Sunil Grover Work With Kapil Sharma In Future? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!
- Kapil Sharma In Bangalore Ashram; Is Akshay Kumar’s Wife Twinkle Khanna Behind His Detox Programme?
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was away from the limelight for quite sometime. However, he recently announced his comeback on television and it isn't the only reason for his fans to celebrate, as we have some good news. According to the latest reports, Kapil Sharma is planning on marrying his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and they have even picked a date. A source close to him told The Quint that he and his long-time girlfriend are planning on getting married in Amritsar. More details inside!
Wedding Date & Venue
As per the latest reports, Kapil and Ginni's wedding ceremony will be held in Amritsar and it is going to be a four-day-long celebration. Apparently, they have decided to tie the knot in December, 2018, which is only a few months away. The source further added that the reception will take place in Mumbai.
When He Declared His Love
In the month of March last year (2017), Kapil had publicly announced his relationship with Ginni, when he posted a selfie with her on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)" - (sic)
Ginni Was By His Side Always
We aren't surprised by the fact that Kapil is planning on getting married to Ginni because she was one of the people who supported him through his rough times. Ginni accompanied him on a coupe of international trips during his phase of depression.
Kapil Confirms His Comeback!
Seems like Kapil's life is falling into place after a huge turmoil. On Saturday (October 6, 2018), the comedian took to his Twitter handle to announce the good news. He wrote, "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par." - (sic)
He Is Excited About His Film
Besides making his comeback on television, Kapil has also been busy promoting his forthcoming production film Son of Manjeet Singh. He was recently in his hometown Amritsar for the promotions.
SHOCKING! Bigg Boss Offered Tanushree Dutta Crores To Participate