 »   »  Kapil Sharma Plays It Safe Regarding Tanushree Controversy; Annu Kapoor's Response Is Appalling!

Related Articles
- Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath; Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!
-
- Kapil Sharma Says His Pictures In Which He Was Seen Unhealthy Were Edited!
- Kapil Sharma’s Diwali Gift For Fans! The Comedian Announces His Return With The Kapil Sharma Show!
- Kapil Sharma Blames THIS For His Weight Gain; Do You Notice It In His Latest Picture?
- SURPRISING! Are Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Friends Again?
- Will Sunil Grover Work With Kapil Sharma In Future? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!
Voicing your opinion and taking a stand with respect to certain issues isn't an easy task when you belong from the entertainment realm. Lately, the internet is flooded with reports, rumours, comments and opinions about Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. Recently, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was in Amritsar promoting his forthcoming production film Son of Manjeet Singh, when he was questioned about Tanushree Dutta controversy. Playing it extremely safe due to 'legal trouble', this is what Kapil had to say!
Kapil Doesn't Want Legal Trouble
"Earlier, I used to give my views on every issue under the sun. And I got into legal troubles because of my outspoken nature. I am not aware about the details of this case. And if anything of such nature has happened, then it's unfortunate."
Annu Kapoor On The Other Hand Doubts Tanushree's Intentions
"The dignity and pride of a woman has been hurt. But if this is true, then the person should be punished, be it Nana Patekar or Annu Kapoor. You bring the proof, and then the culprit should be punished. But if without any proof, you are just levelling allegations. So many questions have been raised today, and you have to answer those questions. Why this media trial? Why you are not going to the police station? This only makes me doubt your intentions," said Annu Kapoor regarding the controversy.
Salman Was Irked
When asked about the issue, Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan said, "I am not aware of this. Let me understand what is happening and I am sure the legal teams will handle that."
Also, Big B Joked About It
Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan had a rather surprising response to the question with regard to the controversy. He said,"Naa toh mera naam Tanushree hai aur naa hee Nana Patekar, kaise uttar (answer) do aapko iss sawal ka."
Kapil Sharma Is Marrying Long-time Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath!