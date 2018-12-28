 »   »  Kapil Sharma Shares A Video From His & Ginni’s Wedding; Gives A Glimpse Into Their New Beginning!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, after dating for a long time, got married on December 12, 2018. The couple had a traditional wedding in Jalandar and hosted a reception in the comedian's hometown Amritsar. On December 24, 2018, the newly-wed threw another reception party for their friends from the industry. The lavish affair was attended by celebrities from both television industry and Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer Singh were even seen dancing their hearts off at their buddy Kapil's special day.

Today, Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a short clip from his wedding. The beautiful video gives fans a glimpse into their new beginning. The short video showcases the decorations of the wedding venue and then focuses on the groom and bride, at their happiest!

Kapil captioned the video as, "#kapilginnikishaadi #family#love #blessings #wedding #punjab 🙏 for more videos please follow our YouTube channel Kapilsharmak9". Previously, rumors were making rounds that the comedian's wedding would be live streamed.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma will be making his television comeback with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. It has been reported that Salman Khan will be gracing the first episode of the show with his family.

His dear friend and fellow comedian Bharti Singh will also so be a part of his new show. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, talking about working with Kapil she said, "With Kapil bhai, he just gives you the ground and freedom to do whatever you want. He doesnt have the insecurity. He doesn't behave like 'yeh nahi karna woh nahi karna' just because the show is on his name. He also sits with everyone for the characters so I feel really nice and I am very excited."