 »   »  Kapil Sharma Turns To Yoga To Shed The Extra Pounds! Is Meditation Helping Him Deal With Issues From

Kapil Sharma chooses THIS place for Yoga; find out here| FilmiBeat

Kapil Sharma has finally decided to work on his tainted reputation, and his latest posts are the proof. Following a mid-air spat with comedian Sunil Grover and downfall of his comedy show, Kapil left the country owing it to his health issues. A couple of months ago, he was spotted grocery shopping in Amsterdam and the fans were taken aback to see him a totally different shape. Kapil had gained a lot of weight and looked disturbed mentally, too.

He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a yoga centre he seems to be at currently. Kapil captioned the picture as, "There is nothing like starting ur day with yoga in the lap of nature.#yoga#meditation#pranayamaओम् नमः शिवाय" - (sic)

From the caption one can clearly tell that he is at peace while practicing yoga. Though, he has opted the ancient art to seek peace, we wonder if meditation is actually help him deal with his mental issues more effectively. Previously, Kapil had openly spoken about going through a phase of depression following a drop in his career.

However, in the recent past, he has been more vocal about his physical health. Sources have revealed that the comedian is working out to get in shape prior to making a comeback in television. He was spotted jogging on the beach a few weeks ago. Though, none of his recent pictures show any major changes in his appearance, the fans are happy to know that he is working towards getting better.

Kapil had told in a statement, "For lots of reasons, my health was not in good condition. But now, I have started taking good care of my health and I am recovering too. I had gone for a small vacation and spent good quality time with my family members. This has helped me too in the recovery,". We wish Kapil a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon!

Karanvir Bohra's Fans Unhappy With Salman For Humiliating Him!