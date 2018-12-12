 »   »  Kapil Sharma Wedding Live Updates: Bride-to-be Ginni Looks Beautiful; Groom Kapil Just Arrived!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 2018 Election Results Update: Kamal Nath To Be Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
-
- IPL Auction 2019: 5 Indians Who Will Not Get Big Bids
- Vivo Carnival On Amazon India: Heavy Discounts On Smartphones
- New Renault Cars For 2019 — New Renault MPV, Duster & Kwid Facelift Set To Launch Soon
- How Has NPS Withdrawal Become 100% Tax Free?
- The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha & Anand On Their Wedding!
- 17 Benefits Of Arrowroot: For Health, Hair & Skin
- Kashmir — The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath will be entering the new pahse of their life in a while. The couple have been in the news ever since they announced their wedding. The pre-wedding rituals kick-started on December 10. Yesterday, several celebrities graced Kapil and Ginni's sangeet. They were all even seen dancing their hearts off. The wedding is taking place in Ginni's hometown Jalandar. A picture of Ginni's bridal look is out and she looks absolutely beautiful in a green dress. And, we have learned that Kapil has just arrived at the venue. Below are live updates from Kapil and Ginni's wedding.
#Kapil Sharma arrives at the wedding venue. Amidst the tight security, the groom makes his way thourgh the media. He is seen carrying a casual look while wearing a beanie and shades. Seems like the groom is yet to get ready for his D-Day!
View this post on Instagram
Lo ji ek aur Baarati add hogaya ji... Khub jamega rang jab saat main honge teen yaar #Sudesh #Krushna aur #Kapil..... Woohhhoooo, Shaadi mubaarab ho Sharmaji🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺
A post shared by Sudesh Lehri (@realsudeshlehri) on Dec 12, 2018 at 6:22am PST