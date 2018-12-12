 »   »  Kapil Sharma Wedding Live Updates: Bride-to-be Ginni Looks Beautiful; Groom Kapil Just Arrived!

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath will be entering the new pahse of their life in a while. The couple have been in the news ever since they announced their wedding. The pre-wedding rituals kick-started on December 10. Yesterday, several celebrities graced Kapil and Ginni's sangeet. They were all even seen dancing their hearts off. The wedding is taking place in Ginni's hometown Jalandar. A picture of Ginni's bridal look is out and she looks absolutely beautiful in a green dress. And, we have learned that Kapil has just arrived at the venue. Below are live updates from Kapil and Ginni's wedding.

#Kapil Sharma arrives at the wedding venue. Amidst the tight security, the groom makes his way thourgh the media. He is seen carrying a casual look while wearing a beanie and shades. Seems like the groom is yet to get ready for his D-Day!