 »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath's First Wedding Picture Revealed; Couple's Royal Look Is A Must See!

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath will be entering the new pahse of their life in a while. The couple have been in the news ever since they announced their wedding. The pre-wedding rituals kick-started on December 10. Yesterday, several celebrities graced Kapil and Ginni's sangeet. They were all even seen dancing their hearts off. The wedding is taking place in Ginni's hometown Jalandar. A picture of Ginni's bridal look is out and she looks absolutely beautiful in a green dress. And, we have learned that Kapil has just arrived at the venue. Below are live updates from Kapil and Ginni's wedding.
The FIRST Look!
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrathwho are getting married right now in Jalandar, shared their first wedding picture with their fans. The couple looks royal as they pose elegantly, clad in beautiful attire. While Ginni shines bright in red, Kapil's look is classy.
Kapil & Ginni Leave The Fans Waiting!
The much-awaited moment of the fans finally comes true as Ginni and Kapil appear before the camera all decked for their D-day! They seem to be sharing a glee moment as they pose for the paparazzi.
First Guests
Since the comedian is getting married in Jalandar, very few friends from the industry will be attending the wedding. One of the first guests to show up was Gupreet Ghugghi. However, the Mumbai reception is believed to be graced by many big stars.
Sudesh Wishes Sharmaji
Sudesh shared a picture with Krushna Abhishek on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Lo ji ek aur Baarati add hogaya ji... Khub jamega rang jab saat main honge teen yaar #Sudesh #Krushna aur #Kapil..... Woohhhoooo, Shaadi mubaarab ho Sharmaji" - (sic)
The Bride-to-be Is Ecstatic
Kapil and Ginni's pre-weding ceremonies have been taking place over the past few days. Ginni was seen flaunting her bridal glow during all the rituals. She was seen wearing a green dress for a ritual before she changed into her wedding look for the night.
