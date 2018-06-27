 »   »  Karan Johar & Kiara Advani Talk About ‘Masturbation Scene’ In Lust Stories; Upset Mangeshkars

Kiara On Self-Pleasuring

According to Deccan Chronicle, Kiara believes the display of women's desires on screen isn't a taboo anymore. The actress further said, "I feel now it is becoming normal and natural and people are talking about it, eventually they will think, why make a big deal of it? It will take time. Not every person is going to be okay. For instance, kissing scenes were considered a huge deal but not today."

Following Director’s Word

Upon being asked if she felt awkward while enacting the scene, Kiara told Deccan Chronicle, "Karan said don't try to do it in a funny way, try to play it in a realistic way. It is an awkward situation in the film, and I am trying to cover up what has happened. The reality in the scene ends up looking funny."

Karan Johar’s Perspective

In a recent interview with NDTV, the film-maker Karan Johar said, "The much talked about masturbation scene in VDW has opened up a forum of conversation. There are all kinds, of course, like trolls, bad, ridiculous views, and some completely regressive perspectives but the fact is that suddenly we are talking about masturbation and let's say that that's a great thing. So for people out there who feel the concept only is blasphemous now are suddenly talking about it through a mainstream film."

Lata Didi Is Upset

According to one of the statements made to Bollywood Hungama, Lata Mangeshkar's family member said, "At her age we don't want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song."

Karan Says It’s Rather A Power, Not Shame

Calling out for the actors in the film Lust Stories while speaking to NDTV, Karan Johar said, "More power to those girls who accepted these roles and more power to the filmmaker who made this film. We are talking about this in an open forum suddenly."