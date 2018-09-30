 »   »  Karanvir Fans Ask Salman To Stop Humiliating Him In Bigg Boss 12; Shree Slammed For Being Sexist!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Salman Announces DOUBLE Eviction – Kriti, Roshmi & Nirmal Eliminated?
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 12 – Neha Pendse Is The New Captain; Deepak & Somi Get Into A Fight!
- Bigg Boss 12 Elimination: Who Will Leave The House This Week, Romil-Nirmal Or Kriti-Roshmi?
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 11 – Sreesanth Doesn’t Like Vikas’ Advice; Threatens To Leave The House
- BB 11’s Master Mind Vikas Gupta To Enter Bigg Boss 12 House For ‘Sach Ka Samna’ To Spice Up The Game
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel On His Participation In Bigg Boss: No, Never! Humse Na Ho Payega!
Bigg Boss 12 is running high on entertainment and the fans have already begun to extend support to their favorite contestants. Yesterday, commoners Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma, who also served as captains for a brief period, got evicted. Weekend Ka Vaar also included a lot of fun, wherein, the host Salman Khan was seen pulling television actor and Bigg Boss 12 inmate Karanvir Bohra's leg. However, it did not go well with Karanvir's fans, who called out Salman Khan for humiliating him and being particle towards other contestants. Also, Sreeshanth made a certain comment with regard to women, which triggered an immediate reaction from the viewers. This is what the viewers had to say.
@lostsoul_apu
"Why is Salman humiliating KV so much? He doesn't deserve this at all. Acha banne ka acha silah he's getting. And glorifying khan sisters for no effin reason" - (sic)
@Khalid Ahemd Khan & @sweet_jeha
"KVB is calm doesn't mean Salman can talk to him rudely and shout at him.
Izzat do izzat lo Salman jee#BB12 #BiggBoss12"
"Sorry #SalmanKhan fans but the way he treats #KaranvirBohra is not right at all 👎
We all love you #KaranvirBohra ❤You are a gem 💎" - (sic)
@rani & @SubhaniDas
"Salman Khan is actually buttering Anup n Jasleen. And why target KV. Like seriously"
"Stop humiliating KVB .... And stop favoring Khan Sister's .... No wonder favouritism started
@aboywithnoname_
"Sreesanth said to Salman he'd let the woman's team win against men's. If this ain't male chauvinism then what it is.
I'm feel so disgusted by his thoughts & shame on all the women who still defend this MCP jackass!" - (sic)
@Prateekmane4
"@Veekkaskanojia #BiggBoss12 how could #Sreesanth make such statements on women's power?? There are strong players like Mithali Raj, P.V.Sindhu , Sakshi Malik and lot more... what he did today was very wrong..." - (sic)
Bigg Boss 12: Karan Patel Will Be Re-entering The House; Not As A Moderator, But A Guest This Time!