 »   »  Karanvir Bohra's Twins Miss Him While He's On Bigg Boss 12; His Daughter Has The Sweetest Message!

Karanvir Bohra's Twins Miss Him While He's On Bigg Boss 12; His Daughter Has The Sweetest Message!

By
    Karanvir Bohra maybe one of the hottest and happening contestants on Bigg Boss 12, but he's as sweet a father in real life. Karanvir and wife Teejay Sidhu are blessed with adorable twin daughters. Teejay and the twins had come to see Karanvir off during Bigg Boss 12 premiere and it was overwhelming to watch the daughters say bye to their daddy dearest. It's been less than a week since Karanvir entered the house and his twins are already missing him. Recently, one of Karanvir's fan clubs posted a video, which shows his daughter Vienna and wife Teejay dedicating a sweet message for the actor.

    Karanvirs Twins Miss Dad While Hes On BB 12!

    In the video, Teejay asks Vienna to say a hi to her daddy Karanvir and tell him how much she loves him. Teejay also tells Vienna that her dad is away for a reality show called Bigg Boss, and the little girl imitates her mother in the most adorable way.

    The videos were posted along with two sweet captions. The caption under the first video said, "Vienna's message for her #father will make you feel their connect even though they are so far away. So much love ❤ " - (sic)

    The other caption read, "Your child may have no idea what she's feeling. She will miss a parent but won't know how to define it the way you and I can. In moments like these, you just need to give her extra #love. #Children in their #innocence sometimes give us so much strength!" - (sic)

    Dipika Breaks Down When Deepak Thakur Does This!

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
