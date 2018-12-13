 »   »  Kareena Kapoor & Priyanka Chopra Bury Differences & Come Together For Koffee With Karan 6 Finale!

Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor Khan to appear in Koffee With Karan 6; Check Out | FilmiBeat

This season of Karan Johar's chat show has witnessed several big stars of Bollywood, and as always, there was no dearth of entertainment or controversies. After another successful season, Koffee With Karan 6 will be wrapping up soon and the host has saved the best for last. Karan recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle revealing that Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra would be concluding the last episode of this season. The two actresses, who at many occasions have taken a dig at each other, will be gracing the Koffee With Karan couch together for the first time!

Karan captioned the picture as, "SEASON FINALE!!! With the mega superstar girls! Girls just wanna have fun!!!!" - (sic). Previously, it was on the same show we got to see Kareena and Priyanka take a dig at each other on the national television.

It all started when Kareena Kapoor asked Karan where Priyanka Chopra gets her accent from. A few days later on the same show, Priyanka responded to Kareena's comment saying, she got it from the same place Kareena's then boyfriend Saif Ali Khan got it.

Talking about one of the most awaited episodes of Koffee With Karan 6, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, among other topics."

In the picture that Karan shared, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a body hugging sparkling red gown with hair let in loose curls. Meanwhile, Priyanka dons an yellow off shoulders top with high waisted pants of the same color.