 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Kishwer Merchant & Kushal Tandon To Star On The Show? Here’s The Truth

Ever since the television drama soaps queen Ekta Kapoor made an announcement with regard to bringing back the epic love saga Kasautii Zindgi Kay, the viewers are waiting to know who all's on the show. While many television actors' monikers are making rounds, the recent reports are talking about Kishwer Merchant and Kushal Tandon! When approached, this is what Kishwer an Kushal had to say about being cast on Ekta's epic drama.

According to the reports by Indian Express, a source told the daily, "Hina has mostly been finalised. The financial contract and the final creatives are being locked with her. As for Kushal, the channel has liked his look test and things will be taken ahead with him. Ekta is personally keeping a tab on all the developments, as the show is very important to her. She will announce the final cast mostly by end of the month."

Upon coming across these reports, actor Kushal Tandon took to his Twitter handle to address the news saying, "Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon to join Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot? who are these reliable sources." While Kushal brushed off the rumors about being one of the leading characters Anurag Basu on the show, Kishwer Merchant went ahead and spoke about it, too.

The recent reports by Tellychakkar held that the television actress Kishwer Merchantt was chosen to be a part of Kausantii Zindagi Kay 2. However, when approached with regard to the same, Kishwer was quoted saying, "No. I have not been approached for the Kasautii remake." Kushal and Kishwer have both made it clear through their statements that we won't be seeing them on Ekta's next.

However according to Bombay Times reports, a source told them, "Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon." Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to talk about choosing the right antagonist and said,

"Even though there will b a reboot in her character ... it'll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI. So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic character casting' I have approached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE."

