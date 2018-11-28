 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Fainted On The Sets; Here's Why The Actress Blacked Out!

There's some sad news for Prerna Sharma's fans. Actors are often seen complaining about their busy schedules and long hours' shoot. Recently, Erica Fernandes who is seen playing the role of Prerna Sharma fainted on the sets just before she was supposed to shoot a scene. According to SpotboyE's latest reports, the actress was already sick when she reached the sets of her show. She apparently wanted to finish the shoot and head home, but the unfortunate incident occurred before that.

A source told the publication, "Erica was unwell ever since she reached the set. She wanted to finish her work and get back home soon. Erica couldn't take a day off from work because of broadcast issues. However, her health did not support the exertion and she fainted while shooting."

Well, there's nothing to worry as such because Erica gained consciousness after a while and returned to shoot the scene. However, the shoot was delayed for a bit until she recovered. That tells us how dedicated Erica is towards her work. We wish her a speedy recovery.

The actress seems to be achieving great heights not only in her professional life, but on the personal front too. Erica recently bought a house. She took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with her fans. She shared a picture of herself holding the keys to her new house, looking absolutely delighted.

MOST READ : Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Arrives In Bhopal To Cast Her Vote; Fans Praise Her

Erica Aka Prerna has managed to received a lot of love and appreciation from her fans for her brilliant acting in Kasautiii Zindagi Kay 2. She is seen romancing Parth Samthaan who plays the hearth robe Anurag Basu. Fans are awaiting to watch their new love track on the show!