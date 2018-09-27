 »   »  KZK 2's Erica Fernandes Reveals She Left Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi For Ekta Kapoor!

This Is Why Erica Took Up Kasautii

When asked what made her sign Ekta Kapoor's project, Erica said, "I went ahead and signed Kasautii because I did not want to be stuck with Sonakshi's character. I wanted to be different and experiment with my roles and this is going to be a different show altogether."

Erica Wasn't Aware Of Ekta's Project

Apparently, the actress had just returned from travelling when Ekta Kapoor approached her. Erica said, "For a while I wasn't told which project I was signed for. Ekta ma'am just told me it is going to be something big and I trusted her completely. When I got to know that it was Kasautii Reboot I thought nothing can be bigger than this."

Erica Admires Ekta!

Erica looks up to Ekta Kapoor. The actress says Ekta is very particular about what she wants. Calling her an inspiration, Erica said, "She is someone who I think everyone should look up to. Sometimes I wonder if she even sleeps. It's not just one show that she is handling she is looking after so many TV projects and films. And she is aware of every single thing that is happening."

On Playing Prerna

"Prerna is very flamboyant, fun loving girl and she is very close to her family. She will stand for what is right and raise her voice against wrong. She would not do something which can wrong against her family, her character. Her family's happiness is what matters the most for her."