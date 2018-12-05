 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Here Are The Reasons Why Ekta Kapoor's Show Is Failing To Gain Good TRP!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
When Ekta Kapoor announced the remake of one of her most epic shows, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, fans went gaga! After a lot of teasing and immense waiting, the show finally hit the television screens in September 2018. The expectations were so high from the makers of the show, and there was no dearth of hype surrounding it. However, fans don't seem to be so content with the show and that is being reflected on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's rating. Hence, we decided to bring before you a few reasons why Ekta Kapoor's show is failing to gain good TRP.
Prerna's Wedding Is Aging!
Prerna and Naveen's alliance was fixed in the start of the show. It's been over two months now, and the viewers are yet to witness this duo either get married or call it off. But, the makers are dragging the story more by the day, which is agitating the fans.
Komolika's Absence
Hina Khan was last seen on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 when her character Komolika was introduced. Her entry video went viral and broke the internet. It received more views than the trailer of the show. But, ever since her entry, Hina has been missing from Ekta Kapoor's show, and the fans aren't too happy about that.
Prerna & Anurag's Vague Love Story
Though, new love track was introduced to spice things up between Prerna and Anurag, their love story seems to be stuck at a point and not willing to go any further. The feelings portrayed for each other is vague and it's only testing the viewers' patience!
Illogical Suspense Revelations
At several stages in the show, the twists have managed to grab a lot of attention. But, it is disappointing as to how the suspense are later revealed in a very illogical manner. For instance, when Naveen gets caught with Madhuri, but he escapes saying she's his sister-in-law.
No Room To Experiment
There is no doubt that Prena and Anurag love story is an epic one. But, viewers these days are demanding content that is more unusual with a fresh touch. The same old love saga fails to capture viewers' attention compared to the new age quirky romantic stories.
