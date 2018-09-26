 »   »  KZK 2: Ekta Kapoor Called Urvashi Dholakia 'Sex Symbol Of India'; Hina Khan Is The New Komolika!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss: List Of All The Winners, From Season 1 To Season 11!
-
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Not Bindi, But Komolika Aka Hina Khan’s New Trademark Will Be Earrings!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag Basu Aka Cezanne Khan Says The Show Gave Him Everything!
- Ekta Kapoor Shares Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Teaser, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy & Others Wish Luck!
- Hina Khan On Playing Komolika In KZK 2: I Did Go To Meet Ekta; Let Makers Make Final Announcement
- Urvashi Dholakia Looks Ravishing In Red Monokini! Pool Pictures Go Viral
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Hina Khan To Play Komolika!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?
- PICS : Urvashi Dholakia Turns 40, Twin Sons & Ekta Kapoor Wish Her In The Cutest Ways!
- Is Ishqbaaz’s Reyhna Malhotra Playing Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Urvashi Dholakia & Armaan Kohli ‘Not Happy’ With Bigg Boss’ Manoj Punjabi!
- Bigg Boss Winners: From Rahul Roy To Gauhar Khan - Blast From The Past
The first episode of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay aired yesterday. The show has already won the fans' appreciation for making them nostalgic and bringing back decade-old memories. Though watching the much-awaited pair of Prerna and Anurag was interesting, we couldn't stop thinking about the antagonist Komolika. Now, we have learned that Hina Khan, whose name was making the rounds for quite sometime, is confirmed to be playing the role of Komolika! Television actress Urvashi Dholakia while talking to SpotboyE confirmed the news. Urvashi acted as Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
Urvashi Believes In Hina
Urvashi Dholakia was chosen to be Komolika in the most unexpected way. The actress said, Ekta has an eye for talent and always extracts what she wants from them. Therefore, Urvashi believes that Hina Khan is the right choice and she will be doing justice to the character.
Komolika Is Recognized Worldwide
Undoubtedly, Komolika became one of the most-talked-about characters when Kasautii first aired years ago. When asked if Urvashi is still recognised as Komolika, she said, "From remote villages of Africa to any other part of the globe."
Urvashi Doesn't Know Hina Well
Though Urvashi has high expectations from Hina Khan, she says she doesn't know her personally. Talking about her relationship with Hina, Urvashi said, "We have met socially and exchanged pleasantries. Bas, otherwise I don't know her."
Ekta Had Called Urvashi 'India's Sex Symbol'
Recollecting how Ekta cast her on Kasautii, Urvashi said, "I was shooting in Balaji office for Souten Bane Saheli, and Ekta called me to her cabin on first floor. One look at me and she said: You are going to be the next sex symbol of India, Komolika. I asked her what is Komolika. She said 'that's the name of your next character in a new show'."
She Wishes Hina Luck
Wishing Hina luck on landing the new role, the original Komolika said, "The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."