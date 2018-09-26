English
 KZK 2: Ekta Kapoor Called Urvashi Dholakia 'Sex Symbol Of India'; Hina Khan Is The New Komolika!

KZK 2: Ekta Kapoor Called Urvashi Dholakia 'Sex Symbol Of India'; Hina Khan Is The New Komolika!

By
    The first episode of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay aired yesterday. The show has already won the fans' appreciation for making them nostalgic and bringing back decade-old memories. Though watching the much-awaited pair of Prerna and Anurag was interesting, we couldn't stop thinking about the antagonist Komolika. Now, we have learned that Hina Khan, whose name was making the rounds for quite sometime, is confirmed to be playing the role of Komolika! Television actress Urvashi Dholakia while talking to SpotboyE confirmed the news. Urvashi acted as Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

    Urvashi Believes In Hina

    Urvashi Dholakia was chosen to be Komolika in the most unexpected way. The actress said, Ekta has an eye for talent and always extracts what she wants from them. Therefore, Urvashi believes that Hina Khan is the right choice and she will be doing justice to the character.

    Komolika Is Recognized Worldwide

    Undoubtedly, Komolika became one of the most-talked-about characters when Kasautii first aired years ago. When asked if Urvashi is still recognised as Komolika, she said, "From remote villages of Africa to any other part of the globe."

    Urvashi Doesn't Know Hina Well

    Though Urvashi has high expectations from Hina Khan, she says she doesn't know her personally. Talking about her relationship with Hina, Urvashi said, "We have met socially and exchanged pleasantries. Bas, otherwise I don't know her."

    Ekta Had Called Urvashi 'India's Sex Symbol'

    Recollecting how Ekta cast her on Kasautii, Urvashi said, "I was shooting in Balaji office for Souten Bane Saheli, and Ekta called me to her cabin on first floor. One look at me and she said: You are going to be the next sex symbol of India, Komolika. I asked her what is Komolika. She said 'that's the name of your next character in a new show'."

    She Wishes Hina Luck

    Wishing Hina luck on landing the new role, the original Komolika said, "The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."

