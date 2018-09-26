 »   »  KZK 2: Ekta Kapoor Called Urvashi Dholakia 'Sex Symbol Of India'; Hina Khan Is The New Komolika!

Urvashi Believes In Hina

Urvashi Dholakia was chosen to be Komolika in the most unexpected way. The actress said, Ekta has an eye for talent and always extracts what she wants from them. Therefore, Urvashi believes that Hina Khan is the right choice and she will be doing justice to the character.

Komolika Is Recognized Worldwide

Undoubtedly, Komolika became one of the most-talked-about characters when Kasautii first aired years ago. When asked if Urvashi is still recognised as Komolika, she said, "From remote villages of Africa to any other part of the globe."

Urvashi Doesn't Know Hina Well

Though Urvashi has high expectations from Hina Khan, she says she doesn't know her personally. Talking about her relationship with Hina, Urvashi said, "We have met socially and exchanged pleasantries. Bas, otherwise I don't know her."

Ekta Had Called Urvashi 'India's Sex Symbol'

Recollecting how Ekta cast her on Kasautii, Urvashi said, "I was shooting in Balaji office for Souten Bane Saheli, and Ekta called me to her cabin on first floor. One look at me and she said: You are going to be the next sex symbol of India, Komolika. I asked her what is Komolika. She said 'that's the name of your next character in a new show'."

She Wishes Hina Luck

Wishing Hina luck on landing the new role, the original Komolika said, "The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."