 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Latest Promo Hints At A SHOCKING Twist; Naveen Tries To Kill Anurag!

With Prena and Naveen Babu's wedding nearing, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 makers are leaving no stone unturned with respect to increasing the fans' anticipation. Star Plus released the latest promo of the show, which hints at a socking twist to occur on December 10, 2018. Also, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu, took to his Instagram to share a picture, in which he looks extremely injured. Do you think he will finally be able to stop Prerna from marrying Naveen? Here's what awaiting you!
Anurag Gets Into A Tiff
Anurag with the help of hid friend Sid, visits a marriage registrar office to find records of Naveen and Madhui's marriage. But, he gets into a tiff with the officer and latter refuses to give the marriage certificate. Sid tells Naveen to calm down.
Naveen Tries To Kill Anurag
However, Anurag manages to get the marriage certificate. He calls and tells Naveen that he can't get married twice according to our culture. Naveen realises that Anurag has found his and Madhuri's certificate. Having no other choice, he and Madhru decide to kill Anurag. .
Anurag To Survive
According to the latest spoilers, Naveen and Madhuri decide to kill Anurag in a car accident. Naveen hits his car against Anurag when he's returning with the marriage certificate. Just when Naveen and Madhuri think Anurag is dead, he manages to survive with severe injuries. Parth Samthaan shared a picture of his injuries on his insta story, which further proves the speculations right about Anurag meeting with an accident.
The Final Twist
In the lastest promo that has been released, Prerna is seen sitting in the mantap with Naveen while Anurag is restlessly looking for something. Later, when the pandit tells Naveen to tie the managal sutr around Prerna, Anurag comes running. He sits down crying loud.
Behold! It only gets interesting. Anurag looks at Naveen just after the marriage is finished and laughs hysterically. Seems like Anurag manages to stop Prerna and Naveen's wedding after all, by using the marriage certificate. As Indian law doesn't allow two marriages, Prerna and Naveen's wedding can't be considered.
View this post on Instagram
Will Anurag succeed in stopping Prerna and Navin Babu's wedding? Click to know. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 10th Dec at 8pm. @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Dec 5, 2018 at 10:46pm PST
Also reports are making rounds that Madhuri will be made to sit next to Naveen Babu instead of Prerna in the mantap once Anurag exposes Naveen. Therefore, Anurag finally frees Prerna from Anurag and vicious plans!
