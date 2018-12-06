 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Latest Promo Hints At A SHOCKING Twist; Naveen Tries To Kill Anurag!

Anurag Gets Into A Tiff

Anurag with the help of hid friend Sid, visits a marriage registrar office to find records of Naveen and Madhui's marriage. But, he gets into a tiff with the officer and latter refuses to give the marriage certificate. Sid tells Naveen to calm down.

Naveen Tries To Kill Anurag

However, Anurag manages to get the marriage certificate. He calls and tells Naveen that he can't get married twice according to our culture. Naveen realises that Anurag has found his and Madhuri's certificate. Having no other choice, he and Madhru decide to kill Anurag. .

Anurag To Survive

According to the latest spoilers, Naveen and Madhuri decide to kill Anurag in a car accident. Naveen hits his car against Anurag when he's returning with the marriage certificate. Just when Naveen and Madhuri think Anurag is dead, he manages to survive with severe injuries. Parth Samthaan shared a picture of his injuries on his insta story, which further proves the speculations right about Anurag meeting with an accident.

The Final Twist

In the lastest promo that has been released, Prerna is seen sitting in the mantap with Naveen while Anurag is restlessly looking for something. Later, when the pandit tells Naveen to tie the managal sutr around Prerna, Anurag comes running. He sits down crying loud.