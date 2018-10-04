 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Latest Update: Anurag Is Shocked To See Prerna With Naveen At The Rasam

The latest episode of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 starts with Prerna crying her eyes out in the room as she decides to get married to Naveen. Prerna looks at a family picture hanging on the wall and thinks that she won't let her family leave the house. Meanwhile, Naveen tells Mohini he is very lucky to be marrying Prerna. But, Mohini says Prerna is the one who got lucky here, as she's marrying Naveen. Moloy calls Mohini and tells her to talk to Nivedita, as she rudely spoke to Rajesh.

Mohini is glad that Moloy won't be coming home when the rasam ceremony between Prerna and Naveen will be taking place. By then, Anurag comes home and says that he had been to Rajesh's to collect notes. Mohini and Naveen ask how Prerna is doing. Anurag wonders why they are inquiring about Prerna, as they never talk about her.

Veena tells Rajesh that she feels Prerna has been behaving like a stranger. Rajesh tells her to talk to Prerna in a nice manner, as she is a rebel. He tells Veena to make Prerna understand. Veena tries talking to Prerna by explaining to her that she and Naveen have a huge age difference and money is not all that one should look forward to in any relationship.

Prerna tells her mother that she can have a wealthy life is she marries Naveen. She says she wants to go to London and roam around in expensive cars. Veena is shocked to hear Prerna and says she is ashamed to call herself as the mother. Prerna says she'll be going to Basu's the next day for the Rasam ceremony.

Meanwhile, Nivedita learns from Anupam that Prerna is getting married to Naveen. She is happy, as she feels she can make Rajesh realize his place, once his daughter enters the Basu's house. At the college, Anjali pays the peon to lock the library from outside when she's inside with Anurag.

But, Prerna enters the library before Anjali and gets locked inside with Anurag. Anurag pranks around with Prerna, as she feels there is a ghost in the library. They share a moment and Anurag tells Prerna he wishes she gets the guy she wants to be with. Prerna thinks of Naveen. The library door opens, Prerna and Anurag leave.

In the pre-cap, Anurag comes home to see a ceremony taking place. When he learns Naveen is getting married, he says, who the girl is who is desperate to marry Naveen at this age. Later, he sees Prerna with Naveen and is shocked to know on what is happening.

