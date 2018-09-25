 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Review: Ekta Tries To Deliver It All At Once; Erica Is Overenthusiastic!

Kasauti Zindagi Kay First Episode Review: Ekta Kapoor| EricaFernandes| Parth Samthaan| FilmiBeat

The wait is over, as the television czarina Ekta Kapoor's epic love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 finally hits the televisions screens. The show features Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. The first episode kick-started with introduction of the two main families; the Basus and the Sharmas. While the Basus are seen worshipping the Indian god Krishna, the Sharma's are introduced before a Ganesha idol. One can feel Ekta Kapoor's essence within the first few minutes of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

The Basus consist of a wealthy Bengali family in Kolkata, whose son Anurag is the apple of their eyes. Anurag's mother Mohini is a stereotypical wealthy class woman who looks down upon people a lot. Whereas, the Sharmas are humble and middle-class family members. Prerna Sharma is Vani and Mahesh Sharma's overly enthusiastic daughter, who is unorganized and laid back.

Anurag and Prerna go to the same college. Anurag Basu is a heartthrob, who is closely followed and watched by many female students in an eerie way. He is highly organized and believes in creating an independent identity for himself.

The story line of Kasuatii 2 is predictable considering the popularity of its prequel. The characters are introduced in a very quick and causal manner, especially Anurag and Prerna. The audience is bombarded with too much information within a short span of time.

Acting wise, Erica Fernandes comes across tad bit hyper, which makes Parth's character look much calmer than it's supposed to be. Delivery of dialogues is fast, making the pilot episode heavy on content.

Ekta has managed to make her love saga filmy by adding several fancy elements, which looks unrealistic at certain moments in the show. However, the first episode had a lot to offer in terms of colorful and appealing visuals, a bunch of conventionally good-looking actors and the signature tune of the show.

We need to wait and watch if Ekta's show can make its way through by offering a few unexpected twists and turns. Also, we are yet to see the antagonist Koklika and the other iconic character Mr Bajaj. Did you like the first episode of KZK? Hit the comments section below to let us know what you feel!

