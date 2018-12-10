 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: A Major Twist To Take Place In Anurag & Prerna's Relationship!

The makers of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 are leaving no stones unturned with respect to romanticizing the relationship between Prerna and Anurag. After a long wait, fans will finally get to witness some love between their favourite on-screen couple. What comes across as more interesting is the fact that it isn't only the relationship between the two that's going to change, but according to latest spoilers, Prerna and Anurag are going to leave their fans surprised in the forthcoming episodes.

Until now we saw that Anurag with the help of Sid gets hold of Naveen and Madhuri's marriage certificate. He is doing everything in his power to stop Prerna from marrying Naveen Babu. Meanwhile, Prerna has also started to accept her feelings for Anurag than deny them.

In the last episode we saw that Anurag meets with a tragic car accident. Naveen hits the car in which Anurag and Sid are traveling, and tries to kill them before they reach Prerna's home with his and Madhuri's marriage certificate.

However, after the accident when the crowd begins to gather, Naveen escapes. The passers by help get Anurag and Sid out of the vehicle and rush them to the emergency room. Prerna and Mohini who are at home feel something's wrong with Anurag and begin to worry.

According to the latest spoilers, Anurag returns home with bandage around his head, badly wounded. Prerna who is getting is getting ready for her wedding begins to dream about Anurag. Only when she turns and looks around she sees Anurag in real and hugs him.

Anurag and Prerna end up sharing an extremely romantic moment. Will Prerna finally call her wedding off ? Now that both of them have realized their feelings for each other, we need to wait and watch what's awaiting next.