 »   »  KZK 2 Spoiler : Anurag Gets Hold Of Naveen's Passport & Exposes Him; Erica Has DeepVeer Connection!

By the day, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 makers are introducing more surprises and the fans can't wait to know their favorite couple's fate. Also, the new love track between Anurag and Prerna is only increasing the audience's anticipation. While Anurag has finally confessed his feelings for Prerna, Naveen evil plans to take her away. Naveen's former wife Ronita has also entered the Basu residence and her life is at risk. While the latest episode has already grabbed your attention with the most unexpected twists, here's what the next episode has in store for you!
Anurag Is Head Over Heels For Prerna
After a lot of wait and self-realization, Anurag finally confesses his feelings for Prerna. Prerna is herself in a dilemma as she's unable to sop thinking about Anurag. Only 3 days prior to the wedding, Anurag tells Prerna she's all he wants and will stop her from marrying Naveen no matter what!
Naveen's Evil Intention
Meanwhile, Naveen along with his love interest Madhuri, are trying everything in their power to stop Ronita from exposing his past. While Ronita is lying in Anurag's room recovering from the accident, Naveen tries to end her life by suffocating her with a pillow. However, Ronita manages to scream and alert Anurag.
Anurag Finds Naveen's Passport
Anurag is highly suspicious of Naveen's identity. After Ronita's incident, he begins to look for Naveen's passport. Behold, Kasautii fans! According to the latest spoilers, Anurag is finally going to expose Naveen. He gets hold of Naveen's passport and finds out that his name is Pradeep Basu. He is going to use this proof against him to stop the wedding
Here's Who Will Design Prerna's Outfit
Reportedly, Erica's outfit for the wedding sequence will be designed by none other than Sabyachi. Seems like Erica has a DeepVeer connection.
A source told India Forums, "Sabyasachi will be designing customised wedding outfits for Prerna for her big day. The outfits will be opulent yet have a touch of traditional Bengali look and feel to it. The wedding outfit is designed keeping in mind Prerna's character, who is simple and suave. Sabyasachi will also design Prerna's lehengas for other wedding functions. Sabyasachi is Erica's favourite designer and she is excited to wear the outfits he designed for her."
