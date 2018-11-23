 »   »  KZK 2 Spoiler : Anurag Gets Hold Of Naveen's Passport & Exposes Him; Erica Has DeepVeer Connection!

Anurag Is Head Over Heels For Prerna

After a lot of wait and self-realization, Anurag finally confesses his feelings for Prerna. Prerna is herself in a dilemma as she's unable to sop thinking about Anurag. Only 3 days prior to the wedding, Anurag tells Prerna she's all he wants and will stop her from marrying Naveen no matter what!

Naveen's Evil Intention

Meanwhile, Naveen along with his love interest Madhuri, are trying everything in their power to stop Ronita from exposing his past. While Ronita is lying in Anurag's room recovering from the accident, Naveen tries to end her life by suffocating her with a pillow. However, Ronita manages to scream and alert Anurag.

Anurag Finds Naveen's Passport

Anurag is highly suspicious of Naveen's identity. After Ronita's incident, he begins to look for Naveen's passport. Behold, Kasautii fans! According to the latest spoilers, Anurag is finally going to expose Naveen. He gets hold of Naveen's passport and finds out that his name is Pradeep Basu. He is going to use this proof against him to stop the wedding

Here's Who Will Design Prerna's Outfit

Reportedly, Erica's outfit for the wedding sequence will be designed by none other than Sabyachi. Seems like Erica has a DeepVeer connection.