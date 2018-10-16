 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Anurag's Happy As Prerna Is Single Again ; Komolika Eyes Anurag!

Mohini Wants To Ruin Prerna's Life

Mohini is devastated to know that her son Anurag is jailed. She comes to the police and commands the cops to release her son. She tells Veena and Rajesh that Anurag is dragged into this only because of their daughter and promises to ruin her life!

Anurag & Prerna Share A Moment

Anurag insists on knowing why Prerna is marrying Naveen. He holds her hand and Prerna is shocked. He tells he he knows she doesn't love Naveen. Prerna pulls her hand away and tells to him not interfere in her personal life.

Mohini Tells Naveen That She's Breaking The Alliance

Naveen is shocked to learn that Mohini wants to break his and Prerna's alliance. Mohini says Prerna is a bad luck to the family and that she doesn't want the wedding to happen. Naveen doesn't want to leave Prerna, but Mohini says he has to choose between his sister and fiancée.

Naveen Is Jealous Of Prerna & Anurag

Naveen brings Minister Siddhant to the police station to release Prerna and Anurag. The minister says Prerna and Anurag look like a couple. Naveen feels jealous, pulls Prerna away from Anurag. Anurag and Prerna are dumbstruck.

Komolika Wants Anurag!

Meanwhile, Komolika sees Anurag on the TV when he was being arrested. She finds him interesting and tells her friends about him. Will Komolika develop feelings towards Anurag? Will Anurag fall harder for Prerna as the wedding is canceled? Stay tuned for more updates!