Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Anurag To Expose Naveen's Affair; Will Wedding Be Cancelled?

By
    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to it by bringing in Prerna and Naveen's wedding in the story. Until now, we saw that Prerna agreed to marry Naveen as Mohini promises that her family debt would be cleared. Prerna doesn't tell her family the truth, whereas pretends that she's marrying Naveen only for his wealth. Meanwhile, Moloy is retuning from his international trip a day early and comes home to see that Prerna and Naveen are getting married. He tries confronting Prerna.

    Prerna Refuses To Take Naveen's Cheque

    When Naveen offers Prerna a cheque worth the loan her father has borrowed, she refuses to accept it. She says she doesn't want to be bought by Naveen, instead she wants to become a part of the family, which should lead to the clearance of the loan.

    Naveen Buys Prerna's Family Expensive Presents

    Naveen buys expensive presents for Prerna's family as a part of the ritual. While Prerna's sister-in-law Suman accepts the necklace, Prerna's parents are hesitant. Mohini tells them it's a part of the Bengali ritual and they have to accept it.

    Moloy Confronts Prerna

    Moloy comes home to see that Mohini has planned to get her brother married to Prerna. Moloy gets angry and takes Prerna into a room and confronts. Prerna imagines her father getting a heart attack if she told the truth. So, she lies to Moloy and says that she'll marrying him by choice.

    Naveen & Mohini Are Happy

    When Moloy comes and tells that Prerna is marrying Naveen by choice, Mohini can't contain her happiness, as she assumes Prerna would tell Moloy the truth. Naveen asks Prerna if he can take her for celebrations. Prerna goes with him.

    Naveen's Affair To Be Exposed?

    In the pre-cap of the next episode, Anurag sees a call on Naveen's phone and wonders who it might be as the name reads 'Jaan'. Does Naveen have an affair? Will it be exposed? Will Anurag stop Prerna from marrying Naveen? Watch the space for more updates!

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Naveen Forces Himself On Prerna; Moloy To Stop The Wedding?

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
