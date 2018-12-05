 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Reveals Her FIRST Wedding look! View Pic

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, which has been focusing on Prerna and Naveen's wedding, seems to have something exciting for its fans. In the last episode, we saw that Mohini along with Anurag and Nivedita came to Prerna's house for the haldi ceremony. Meanwhile, Prerna's sister Shivani finds out about the legal notice. Just when we thought Anurag will get alerted and stop Prerna from Naveen, Erica Fernande shares Prerna Sharma's first wedding look!

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a bridal attire. She captioned the image as, "Prerna Sharma ban gaye dulhan #kasautiizindagiikay #prerna #efj #starplus @altbalaji @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus". Erica Aka Prerna looks absolutely stunning.

Now that Erica has revealed Prena's look for the wedding, we wonder if the wedding is going to stopped after all. According to the latest spoilers, Aurag will learn about the legal notice his m other has sent and tries to fight for Prerna.

However, we need to wait and watch if it holds true as Anurag will never be able to choose between Prerna and his mother. However, in a short time, the viewers will finally be able to witness Prerna and Anurag's fate.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernanades seems to be busy both on the professional and personal front. Recently, reports were making rounds that she fainted just before shooting a scene on the sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Apparently, the actress was extremely exhausted from busy schedule and wasn't feeling well.

MOST READ : Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Here Are The Reasons Why Ekta Kapoor's Show Is Failing To Gain Good TRP!

Also, the antagonist Komolika has been missing from the show since her appearance. When contacted, Hina Khan Aka Komolika revealed that she's currently busy shooting for a film with which she will be making her Bollywood debut. Fans might be disappointed to know that their favorite vamp will return to the show a little later.