 »   »  KZK 2 Spoiler: Mohini Breaks Prerna-Naveen Wedding; Prerna Gets Trapped In Sex Racket?

Anurag Sees Naveen With Another Women

Anurag, Prerna and other friends drive to her house to pick a saree for the couple's wedding whom they are helping elope. When they arrive at Prerna's, Anurag sees Naveen hugging a woman. The woman sits in Naveen's car and he drives away. Anurag gets suspicious.

Prerna Is Impressed With Naveen

While at home Prerna overhears Suman telling her brother that Naveen has given Rs 5 Lakhs for the Ashirvad ceremony shopping. Prerna is happy that Naveen is fulfilling his promise. But, she is unaware of his real intentions. She develops a soft corner towards Naveen.

Anurag & Prerna Get Closer

While driving, Anurag breaks suddenly. Prerna holds his hand as she's afraid. Prerna and Anurag look into each other's eyes and share a moment. Anurag asks himself why he has such feelings towards Prerna despite knowing that she's marrying Naveen.

Mohini Is Angry

Mohini's car breaks down in the traffic. She sees Naveen in another car. Naveen sees her and drives away, as he doesn't want to be seen with another woman. Mohini gets angry at Naveen. She comes home to talk to Naveen, but gets a call from her friend saying she's going to lodge a police complaint against Anurag and Prerna as they have kidnapped her daughter. Mohini is dumbstruck!

Mohini Promises To Break Naveen-Prerna Wedding

Mohini tells Moloy that Prerna is influencing Anurag to do such illegal things. Moloy challenges her to break Prerna and Naveen's wedding. Mohini is furious and takes an oath to call the wedding off.