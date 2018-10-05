 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Naveen Forces Himself On Prerna; Moloy To Stop The Wedding?

Prerna's Family Attends The Rasam

Suman convinces Prerna's family to attend the Rasam, as their only daughter is getting married. Moloy calls Rajesh, but Suman answers the phone and lies about the Rasam, as she doesn't want Moloy to stop the wedding. The Sharma's head to Basu's.

Moloy Has Different Plans

Moloy is on his way back home and on the plane he remembers telling Rajesh that he wants to get Anurag married to Prerna. But, Rajesh says their wives wouldn't agree to this. Moloy plans on talking to Rajesh about the proposal once he is back.

Anurag Is Shocked

At the Rasam ceremony, Anurag learns that Prerna is the bride who has agreed to marry Naveen. He is in shock and isn't ready to accept it. He thinks Prerna must be forced into this marriage, as she is not the kind of girl who would settle for a person like Naveen.

Anurag Tries To Stop Prerna

During the ceremony, Anurag is asked to represent the male of the family and conduct the ritual. During the ritual, he whispers into Prerna's ears and asks her why she's doing it. He insists on knowing the truth and promises her he would stop the wedding. Anurag tells Prerna to walk out of it.

Prerna Agrees To Marry Naveen In 20 Days!

Prerna refuses to answer Anurag. Her brother isn't ready to get her married in 20 days, but Prerna says she is fine with an early wedding. Her family is shocked. Naveen asks Mohini if he can take Prerna to his room before everyone. Mohini says Prerna is all his and he doesn't have to ask.

Naveen Forces Himself On Prerna

Naveen takes Prerna to his room upstairs and forces himself on her. Her tells her how cozy his bedroom in London is. Prerna feels uncomfortable. Naveen offers her a cheque as he had promised. It consists of the loan amount Rajesh has to repay the Basu's to save the house.

Moloy To Stop The Wedding?

Meanwhile, Anurag enters Naveen's room and Prerna hides the cheque. Anurag wonders why Naveen brought Prerna to his room. Moloy is seen reaching the Basu house a day early, and therefore, he gets to know about Prerna and Naveen's Rasam ceremony. Will Moloy stop the wedding considering his and Rajesh's friendship? Will Anurag speak for Prerna? Stay tuned for more updates!