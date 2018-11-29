English
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Prerna Finally Makes Up Mind; Will She Choose Naveen Or Anurag?

By
    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has showcased a lot of emotional ups and down in the last few episodes. Prerna and Anurag have realized their feelings for each other, but Prerna continues to fight her emotions as she has no choice. Meanwhile, Ronita has entered the Basu residence which is making Naveen highly anxious. Seems like Kasautii is all set to present the fans with a new twist in the story with Naveen's real identity being revealed. Meanwhile, the question continues to haunt us. Will Prena choose Naveen or Anurag? Here's the major revelation!

    Ronita Gains Consciousness

    Upon getting back to her senses, Anurag confronts her. She tells Anurag about Naveen and his past identity. While she is extremely scared for her life, Anurag tells her that he will hep her get justice. So Anurag and Ronita decide on telling everyone the truth.

    Anurag Irks Naveen & Mohini

    Anurag goes to the center of the hall and begins to talk ill about Naveen Babu. Naveen is irked by this behavior of Anurag as has been targeted for way too long now. Mohini also tells Anurag to cut it out and stop showing Naveen in the bad light.

    Ronita Backs Anurag

    However, just when everyone begins to doubt Anurag's intention, Ronita makes an entry. She scream Pradeep and tells everyone about his past. Naveen breaks down and pretends like he doesn't know who Ronita is and that Anurag has staged this act with her.

    Naveen Gets Exposed!

    According to the latest spoilers, despite Naveen trying his best, his true color gets exposed before everyone. While Anurag presents the passport of Naveen's that contains a different name, Ronita also produces evidences against Naveen. Finally, Naveen Babu gets caught.

    Prerna Makes Up Her Mind

    The spoilers are further suggesting that Prerna gathers her guts and decides to call her wedding off with Naveen. Yes, you heard it right. Also, she is going to tell Anurag about the actual reason behind agreeing to marry Naveen.

    Anurag is devastated by Prerna's story. However, now that the duo is free from Naveen Babu, the new love saga is all set to win your hearts. Are you excited to at last see Prerna and Anurag together? Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:14 [IST]
