 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Prerna Finally Makes Up Mind; Will She Choose Naveen Or Anurag?

Ronita Gains Consciousness

Upon getting back to her senses, Anurag confronts her. She tells Anurag about Naveen and his past identity. While she is extremely scared for her life, Anurag tells her that he will hep her get justice. So Anurag and Ronita decide on telling everyone the truth.

Anurag Irks Naveen & Mohini

Anurag goes to the center of the hall and begins to talk ill about Naveen Babu. Naveen is irked by this behavior of Anurag as has been targeted for way too long now. Mohini also tells Anurag to cut it out and stop showing Naveen in the bad light.

Ronita Backs Anurag

However, just when everyone begins to doubt Anurag's intention, Ronita makes an entry. She scream Pradeep and tells everyone about his past. Naveen breaks down and pretends like he doesn't know who Ronita is and that Anurag has staged this act with her.

Naveen Gets Exposed!

According to the latest spoilers, despite Naveen trying his best, his true color gets exposed before everyone. While Anurag presents the passport of Naveen's that contains a different name, Ronita also produces evidences against Naveen. Finally, Naveen Babu gets caught.

Prerna Makes Up Her Mind

The spoilers are further suggesting that Prerna gathers her guts and decides to call her wedding off with Naveen. Yes, you heard it right. Also, she is going to tell Anurag about the actual reason behind agreeing to marry Naveen.