 Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Shivani Tells Anurag About The Notice; Will He Go Against Mohini?

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler: Shivani Tells Anurag About The Notice; Will He Go Against Mohini?

    In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, time and again Anurag fails at exposing Naveen's real identity. When Anurag involves with Ronita and tries to stop the wedding, Mohini slaps him. However, despite Anurag's endless efforts, Prerna is still adamant about marrying Naveen Babu. Meanwhile, Naveen and Madhuri are being extra cautious of Anurag's moves. Prerna's family on the other hand is held up with the wedding preparations. Prerna is thinking of Anurag still, but feels helpless as marrying Naveen is the only way she can save her family from Mohini's evil intentions.

    Mohini Breaks Down

    Mohini goes to Anurag's room in the morning when he's still asleep. She breaks down, and Anurag waked up to his mother's tears falling on his hand. Mohini apologizes to Anurag for slapping him before everyone. She tells him to go to Prerna's Haldi ceremony with her and thinks his mind will change if he sees Prerna agreeing for this marriage.

    Shivani Finds The Letter

    Vani tells Shivani to look for envelops to give presents to the guests. While searching for that, Shivani finds the letter that Prerna had promised her not to read. Much curious Shivani reads the letter and is shocked to learn that it is legal notice sent by Mohini to vacate the house.

    Vani Confronts Prerna

    Prerna requests her mother to spend some time with her. Vani uses the opportunity to confront Prerna. She asks Prerna why she's marrying Naveen despite Anurag trying so hard to prove Naveen to be bad person. Prerna tells her mother that the wedding is very important for h

    Dadi Tells Anurag To Marry Prerna

    The haldi ceremony starts and Dadi tells Anurag to apply haldi on Prerna in his name. Mohini tells Dadi that Naveen is the groom and not Anurag. Anurag tells Dadi that he told her he would marry Prerna only to make her happy. However, Dadi tells Anurag that she knows what he feels for Prerna and he should be the one marrying her.

    Shivani To Tell Anurag Everything

    According to the latest spoilers, Shivani shows the notice to Anurag as she feels he's the only one who can save her sister's life. But, Anurag on the other hand might be in a dilemma as he can't go against Mohini.

    We need to wait and watch who Anurag will choose. His mother or his love interest Prerna.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
