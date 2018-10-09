India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Update: Anurag Helps Prerna In The Dressing Room, Gets Overprotective

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Update: Anurag Helps Prerna In The Dressing Room, Gets Overprotective

    In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, fans will witness something unexpected. Until now, we had seen that Moloy gets to know about Prerna and Naveen's wedding. He tries confronting Prerna, but she lies in order to save her family. After the rasam ends, Prerna and her family leave the Basu's residence. Later, in the night, Prerna gets worried about Anurag seeing her holding the cheque Naveen gave and decides to call him.

    KZK 2 Update: Anurag Helps Prerna In The Dressing Room

    Meanwhile, Anurag wonders why Prerna was holding a cheque. He gets Prerna's call. Prerna is hesitant to talk and says she called by mistake. However, Anurag asks her about the cheque. Prerna worries that he might tell Moloy the truth. She tells Anurag to stay out of her life. Anurag is hurt by what Prerna says, and he decides not to interfere in the matter anymore.

    Naveen tells Mohini he wants to take Prerna shopping at the best of places in Kolkata for the Ashirvad ceremony. Mohini warns him not to invest too much in Prerna's family. Naveen goes to Prerna's house. Everybody is shocked. Suman flaunts the new necklace given by Naveen. Vani gets angry and tells her to get ride of it.

    Naveen takes Prerna shopping to a place where Anurag has also come to collect a dress Mohini has selected for him. Anurag and Prerna run into each other in the dressing room. Anurag tells her he doesn't want to interfere in her life anymore, as she has made the choice to marry an old divorcee. Prerna refuses to comment.

    Prerna tries the saree that Naveen had picked for her, but the blouse seems to be too revealing. She feels uncomfortable and tries to fix it. Anurag sees that and finds her a safety. As Prerna hurts herself while pinning the saree, Anurag comes to help her. He is unhappy that Prerna has picked a revealing blouse.

    Anurag leaves. Naveen enters the dressing room and tries to touch Prerna. She gets angry and stamps his foot. She tells him she's only marrying him because she has no choice and it's a sacrifice for her family. Naveen is upset about Prerna's attitude and thinks that he'll make her realize her place after the wedding.

    In the upcoming episode, Anurag overhears Naveen talking about Prerna to someone over the phone. He enters Naveen's room and sees his phone ringing. The caller's name is saved as 'Jaan'. Anurag wonders who Naveen was talking to about Prerna.

