 »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Shweta Tiwari Forgot ‘Jab We Separated’ Dialogues When She Saw This In Kanpur

This Made Her Forget The Dialogues

Talking about her love for chai Shweta said, "Kanpur aa kar mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise main apne ghar mein hoon. Yahan aa kar sabse pehle mujhe kullhar waali chai toh zaroor peeni hoti hai. Abhi yahan aane se pehle hum log rehearsal kar rahe thay tabhi kullhar waali chai aa gayi aur main apne dialogues bhool kar chai peena lagi,".

She Feels At Home In Kanpur

Expressing her love for Kanpur and the food there, this is what Shweta had to say, "Aur maze ki baat hai ki Rakesh ji (Bedi) aur Rahul (Bhuchar) patiently wait karte rahe. I am from Allahabad and whenever I come to Kanpur I start getting that north Indian feel. I am really in love with north Indian food, especially jeere ke tadke waali daal and aloo ki sabji. Apart from that, I feel that Kanpurites are really warm hosts."

She Feels At Home In Kanpur

Expressing her love for Kanpur and the food there, this is what Shweta had to say, "Aur maze ki baat hai ki Rakesh ji (Bedi) aur Rahul (Bhuchar) patiently wait karte rahe. I am from Allahabad and whenever I come to Kanpur I start getting that north Indian feel. I am really in love with north Indian food, especially jeere ke tadke waali daal and aloo ki sabji. Apart from that, I feel that Kanpurites are really warm hosts."

On Returning To Acting

"Main pichele ek saal se chutti par thi aur ek saal aur chutti par rahungi because my baby is still too young and he wants me to be with him round the clock. When my daughter Palak was born, I returned to work just after her birth but now I am settled and I can afford to take a long break and take care of my young baby. I did plan to take a two-year break from work but Rakesh ji and Rahul approached me to play the lead role in this play. Jab maine is play ki story suni toh main apne aap ko rok nahi paayi."

Her Daughter Isn’t Interesting In Acting Now

When asked about the recent news with regard to Palak being approached for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Shweta said, "Frankly, at this point of time Palak was not ready to work in a daily soap. In the past too she was offered a number of tele-serials but she rejected the offers. Palak is an intelligent girl and when it comes to taking professional decisions I don't impose my thoughts on her. She has already decided to become an actress but it's totally her call when she decided to start her career,".