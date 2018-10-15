 »   »  Kasautiii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Anurag To Fall For Prerna, Refuses To Leave Her Alone In Jail!

Related Articles
Behold, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fans! The much-awaited union of your lead characters seems to be coming true. The makers of the show have decided to present not only one surprise, but also bring in a major twist in story. Previously, the sensual Komolika teased her fans with an extravagant entry into the show. And now, it seems like Anurag is questioning his feelings for Prerna as he tries to help her with a situation. According to the latest spoilers. The upcoming episode will consist of a major revelation, for which you might want to be prepared!
Mohini Aware Of Anurag's Feelings For Prerna?
One of the Mohini's worst fears was to see Prerna get close to her favorite son Anurag. Though she tried her best to keep them away, both Prerna and Anurag get caught in an unpleasant situation. Mohini was quick to blame Prerna and tells Moloy, Prerna is ruining their son's life.
Anurag & Prerna End Up In Jail
Prerna's friend's parents, charge her and Anurag under abduction case claiming they kidnapped their minor daughter. Police take Prerna and Anurag to jail. Anurag asks if Prerna is calling Naveen for help as he gets possessive of her closeness towards her future husband. Prerna calls her mother to get her out of the situation.
Anurag Falls For Prerna
In the jail while Anurag, Prerna and two other friends wait for their parents to come and get them out, Anurag looks at Prerna and realizes that he has developed feelings for her. He asks Prerna if she really loves Naveen as he feels jealous.
Mohini Asks Naveen To Make A Choice
Meanwhile, Mohini is agitated with Prerna for dragging her son into an illegal situation. Moloy challenges her to break the Prerna and Naveen's wedding. Mohini tells Naveen to call the wedding off and choose between her and Prerna.
Anurag Refuses To Leave Without Prerna
However, Anurag realizes his feelings for Prerna. Though, Moloy arranges bail for him, he refuses to leave Prerna behind in the jail as she doesn't get a bail. We will probably witness a ground breaking moment when Anurag will express his feelings fort Prerna. Will Mohini be able to push Prerna away from Anurag? Will Prerna too feel the same for Anurag? Watch the space for more updates!
